HPD searching for suspect in Waipahu American Savings Bank robbery

Security cameras captured the man leaving the bank. (Image: CrimeStoppers) Security cameras captured the man leaving the bank. (Image: CrimeStoppers)
WAIPAHU, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Honolulu police are searching for a man they suspect held up the Waipahu branch of American Savings Bank Thursday.

Police say, at approximately 12:21 p.m., the local man walked into the bank located at 94-060 Farrington Highway, demanded money and made a verbal threat before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man is described as 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. Police believe he is in his 30s or 40s. He has dark hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, shorts, shoes and a visor. 

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.  

