Suspect charged in Kakaako standoff pleads not guilty

One of the men accused of firing gunshots inside a Kaka'ako apartment during a standoff with police pleaded not guilty on Thursday to various drugs and weapons charges.

Police say 27-year-old Daniel Lee was one of the men responsible for the incident, which left a 24th floor apartment door littered with bullet holes. One of the shots nearly struck a 4-year-old toddler.

A witness who lives near the apartment where the shooting happened told Hawaii News Now about the frightening moments leading up to standoff.

"Before everything happened, the gunman, he walked to (the) unit and started arguing back and forth with somebody who was already inside the unit and started pounding and kicking the door," said the witness, who asked not to be identified. "And I guess they opened the door, he got in."

A couple of seconds later, the witness says, more than a dozen shots were fired from inside the apartment, some barreling down the hallway.

Scores of residents were evacuated while some sheltered in place.

Lee remains in custory at OCCC, unable to post $50,000 bail. He's due to return to court on September 4, 2017.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.