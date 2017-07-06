Dusty situation at Honolulu airport improves in wake of complaints

State Occupational Health office crews are testing the air quality at Honolulu's airport in the wake of complaints about concrete dust affecting workers.

Hawaii News Now broke the story about the situation Wednesday.

A day later, there was much less dust in the air as water wagons rolled through more frequently to wet down the road fronting the main terminal.

The state Transportation Department and a contractor promised more dust mitigation measures after airport workers complained about being smothered with dry dust kicked up by buses and other vehicles.

The dust is from prep work for a road resurfacing project.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.