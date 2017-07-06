Micah Christenson, Kawika Shoji team up for volleyball clinic to benefit Special Olympics

Micah Christenson and Kawika Shoji are in Brazil right now gearing up for the FIVB World League semifinals with the United States men's national team. Win or lose, a week from now the two will be back in Hawai'i putting on a joint volleyball clinic.

The clinic will be held Thursday, July 13 at Kamehameha-Kapalama. Grades 7-9 will go from 4:30-6:30 pm, while grades 10-12 will run from 7-9 pm. The clinic costs $20, but all proceeds will be donated to Special Olympics Hawaii.

To register, email csvballcamp@gmail.com.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.