'Jurassic World' sequel to close Halona Blowhole for filming

Dinosaurs are on the move!

Filming for the "Jurassic World" sequel is set to close Halona Blowhole this weekend.

The lookout, parking and cove will all be closed starting 5:30 a.m. Friday through Saturday.

The closures will accommodate the staging of cranes and other “heavy equipment,” according to a news release.

Also, several parking stalls at nearby Koko Head Shooting Complex and Sandy Beach Park will be used by the production crew.

The shooting range and park will remain open to the public.

Kalanianaole Highway near these locations will remain open, but police may intermittently hold traffic as needed, causing potential delays.

In late June, filming for the movie shut down a portion of Heeia Kea Small Boat Harbor for several days along with Kamehameha Highway in the area.

