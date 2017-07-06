'We rocked the boat': State fires execs at OCCC as jail's care f - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

'We rocked the boat': State fires execs at OCCC as jail's care for mentally ill inmates declines

The Oahu Community Correctional Center is once again violating federal standards for the care of inmates with mental illnesses, a Hawaii News Now investigation shows.

HNN has also learned that a prison executive who complained about the issues has now been fired, the latest of several to not have their contracts renewed. 

Dr. Mark Mitchell believes he and another mental health administrator were let go last month because they were trying to bring the level of care back up to requirements set by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“I think we rocked the boat," Mitchell told Hawaii News Now.

Mitchell was key in working with the DOJ after a lawsuit was filed claiming OCCC inmates weren't getting adequate treatment at the jail. 

Mitchell said the state responded by hiring more people and putting new policies in place.

The lawsuit was eventually dropped, avoiding costly penalties for Hawaii taxpayers.

But since then, a handful of employees have been let go. That puzzles many because the jail is chronically understaffed.

There are 10 vacancies of the 37 positions at OCCC's mental health section. And Mitchell said services are being cut for the inmates who need treatment before being released into the community.

