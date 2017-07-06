New Uber feature allows in-app tipping in Hawaii

Uber users on Oahu and Kauai will now be able to tip their drivers thanks to a new feature starting Thursday.

Uber announced the feature as part of the company’s 180 Days of Change, a company-wide effort to improve their driving services.

Officials say Uber wanted to start with the feature drivers wanted the most and tipping was at the top of the list.

This update is the first of many to come, according to the company.

After harsh criticism regarding its corporate culture and a sexual harassment scandal, the company is looking to rebuild their reputation.

