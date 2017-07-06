Big Island police searching for suspect in shooting, stolen vehi - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Big Island police searching for suspect in shooting, stolen vehicle case

By Cheyanne Mumphrey, Digital Content Intern
Arnold “BJ” Fernandez (Image: Hawaii Police Department) Arnold “BJ” Fernandez (Image: Hawaii Police Department)
BIG ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Big Island police are looking for a man accused of shooting at a 32-year-old man in Pahoa on July 3.

Police identified the suspect as  25-year-old Arnold “BJ” Fernandez.

Officials say Fernandez shot at a man who had approached him about the vehicle he was driving, which is believed to have been stolen from the victim's relative.

Police said the suspect was driving a white 2003 Toyota pickup. The license plate of the vehicle is HCZ 933.

Fernandez fled the scene after shooting at the man. He is described as being 5-foot-11, with black hair and hazel eyes. 

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the vehicle is asked to call police. 

