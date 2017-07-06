More than 154,000 Hawaii residents care for a relative or a spouse or another loved one helping them to live independently at home. There's a new law called The Care Act that will help caregivers across the state. There are three points in the bill.

First of all if a patient has a caregiver, the hospital needs to get the contact information for that caregiver. Second, prior to the patient going home, the hospital needs to contact the caregiver. Let them know the patient's gonna be arriving. And finally if the patient goes home and has some sort of need that they didn't have before.

This is something that touches almost every family in Hawaii and probably will touch every family eventually. It's something to learn about whether you're in the midst of this or if it's in your distant future. The more you know the easier it will be to deal with it when it does happen.

