Scratch Kitchen opens sister restaurant in Kakaako

Scratch Kitchen and Meatery is the sister restaurant of Scratch Kitchen and Bake Shop in Chinatown, but with a meat-centric menu. Our new location is in South Shore Market at Ward Village. The restaurant recently introduced a summer menu and a dinner program.

For the first time ever, Scratch will be offering dinner from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. every day except Sunday. The dinner program will include a dry-aging program, smoked meat and charcuterie. The menu changes every three months to stay innovative and to make sure the freshest seasonal ingredients are being used. They also offer an array of beverages from beer to cocktails and wine.

Scratch Kitchen and Meatery is located in Ward Village at South Shore Market on the Queen Street side. They are open for breakfast and lunch from 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on weekdays, weekends from 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and their new dinner program is available from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. every day except Sunday. They also participate in the monthly South Shore Market event, New Wave Friday, which happens every second Friday of the month with a live DJ and fun, interactive events happening throughout the South Shore Market. The next one is July 14, so come out and try our new dinner menu.

For more information, visit their website at www.scratch-hawaii.com

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.