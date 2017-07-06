Firm compares Honolulu's construction costs with other cities

The consulting firm of Rider Levett Bucknall does detailed tracking of construction costs in 20 cities across the U.S., one of which is Honolulu. They have been local in Hawaii since 1992 and are celebrating their 25th Anniversary. They have been tracking the trend in construction costs for the past few years and compared Honolulu's trends with those of other major U.S. cities.

But how do those trends compare with those of the neighbor islands? And what construction cost trends is RLB foreseeing in the near future for Honolulu

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.