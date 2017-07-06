Hawaiian Lifeguard Association to host appreciation reception for lifeguards

The Hawaiian Lifeguard Association is hosting an appreciation reception for Ocean Safety lifeguards for 100 years of saving lives. HLA is seeking the community's help to keep the event free for all lifeguards and their guests. They are looking for monetary donations as well as product donations for a raffle. The event is the evening of July 27th on the top of the Hawaii Convention Center.

The association was organized in 1990, as an offshoot of the former Hawaii Lifesaving Association, a local chapter of the United States Lifesaving Association. The re-organization was reformed as a matter of refocusing the association to deal with specific educational issues related to providing lifeguarding and ocean safety services in Hawaii's unique culture and ocean environment.

The Hawaiian Lifeguard Association seeks to establish and maintain the highest standards of professional surf and open water lifesaving in an effort to maximize the safety of the public in ocean and coastal waters throughout the State of Hawaii, provide public, professional, and governmental education in the field of ocean safety, particularly in the areas of rescue management, emergency medical care and treatment, and to conduct informational and educational activities designed to prevent aquatic emergencies in Hawaiian waters, and provide safe and secure travel.

For more information about the HLA, visit their website at www.hawaiianlifeguardassociation.com

For questions and more information about the reception, email 100lifeguarding@gmail.com

