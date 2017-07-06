Billy V: The Rock, Ronda Rousey, Kuana Torres Kahele, Pokemon GO, Vegas Spam

The Rock's stunt double is getting a lot of attention this morning. And if you think the two look alike, you're not seeing things - they're actually cousins. This is Tanoai Reed. Reed is from Kahuku and played football for the Red Raiders and UH. While he was at Kahuku, his teammate was UH Coach Chris Naeole. And when he was playing for UH, Reed was on the Holiday Bowl winning team in 1992. His son, Samson Reed was the top ranked defensive end in Hawaii this year. He also played for Kahuku and is heading to the University of Virginia on a scholarship this fall.

UFC fighter Ronda Rousey revealed she was the victim of a robbery at her Venice, California home. Rousey says it happened a few months ago. Olympic rings, guns, jewelry and credit cards were stolen. She says she and her fiancee were able to quickly spot the thieves on their home's security cameras, describing them as a bunch of kids with skateboards. Her fiancée then headed to a nearby skateboard park where he identified the burglars, then called police who arrested them.

Kuana Torres Kahele took a break from playing music to hit the beach on Molokai. The Na Hoku Hanohano award winner also took some time to play with Molokai's Kupuna Band. He's back on Oahu for two performances at the Blue Note in Waikiki this Sunday.

Do you remember Pokemon Go? It was launched one year ago today and became an instant phenomenon. The game maker is celebrating in kind of a low key way, according to Forbes. They're releasing a Pikachu that wears a hat that usually belongs to "Ash," the main human character. They're also putting "Anniversary Boxes" on sale.. which contain useful items like Incubators, Ultra Balls and a Premium Raid pass.

The next time you head to Las Vegas, you might see more spam on the menu. It's popping up in more restaurants on Hawaii's ninth island. At the California Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, spam is served in breakfast dishes like fried rice. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that it's even in the employee dining room since so many people who work there are from Hawaii. And of course, a lot of kama`aina stay at the Cal when they visit Vegas. Spam celebrated its 80th birthday yesterday.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.