Former police officer, liquor inspector agrees to serve prison term for sex assault

A former Honolulu police officer and liquor inspector has agreed to serve an 18-month prison term for sexual assault.

James Rodenhurst, 68, pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree sexual assault and third-degree attempted sexual assault.

The victim was under 14 at the time.

As part of the plea agreement, the charges were reduced from first-degree sexual assault, which could’ve brought a 20-year sentence. Prosecutors agreed Rodenhurst would serve a year and a half in custody, serve a term of probation and do 300 hours of community service.

His sentencing is set for Sept. 19.

In 2007, Rodenhurst was sentenced to 17 months in federal prison for accepting bribes as a liquor control inspector to allow two bars to operate without liquor licenses and warning the bar owners of pending inspections.

