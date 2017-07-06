Man seriously injured after falling 50 feet in Kipapa Gulch

A man in his 40s was rescued Thursday morning after falling roughly 50 feet in the Kipapa Gulch in Mililani, officials said.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded around 6 a.m.

HFD said two hikers found the man, who appeared to have injuries associated with a fall.

He was airlifted to safety, where Emergency Medical Services took over.

Paramedics treated the man and transported him to the hospital in serious condition.

It is not clear what led up to the fall as details are still limited at this time.

This story will be updated.

