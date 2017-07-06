Have a great monk seal photo? NOAA wants to see it

Do you have a great photo of a Hawaiian monk seal?

In celebration of the Year of the Monk Seal, NOAA Fisheries has launched a photo contest to highlight the endangered species.

NOAA is looking for “beautiful and compelling photos” that portray the coexistence of seals and people, explore the threats to their survival or capture them in a natural moment or their environment.

The deadline to enter is Sept. 15.

The rules are simple: Grab your camera, find a seal and snap away.

As one of the most endangered marine mammals in the world, the Hawaiian monk seal is heavily protected, so the agency cautions against photos taken unethically or taken with distress or damage to the seal or its environment.

Winners will have their images featured in a photographic calendar, available next year. Photographers can submit up to five entries.

To submit an image, go to the NOAA’s website.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.