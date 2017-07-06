Forecast: Trade winds less breezy, making for another warm afternoon

The winds will be barely breezy at their peak of 15-20 mph this afternoon. A few passing showers this morning then mostly sunny by mid-morning.

High in Honolulu will be 86 degrees.

Surf is dropping along east and south shores.

A new south-southeast swell is expected on Friday, but should be below advisory level.

Today's waves will be 2-4 feet east, 1-3 feet south, 2 feet or less north and west.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, and coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.