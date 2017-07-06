Deadly earthquake strikes Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii

Deadly earthquake strikes Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawa - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

A strong earthquake killed at least two people and injured more than 100 in the Philippines, according to reports.

The 6.5-magnitude quake struck near the Leyte province around 10 p.m. Wednesday Hawaii time, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

