Research investigates how to fight rapid Hawaii tree death

HONOLULU (AP) - A county funded community collaboration in Hawaii aims to find new solutions to a fungal disease that is attacking and killing ohia, the most abundant native tree in the state.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Wednesday the Malama Ohia initiative is in its preliminary stages, starting with a research project investigating effects of applying a spray of indigenous microorganisms, to ohia trees to see whether the spray boosts a tree's resistance to the Ceratocystis fungus that causes rapid ohia death.

Rapid ohia death has affected more than 75,000 acres of trees on the main island of Hawaii.

Researchers continue working on several initiatives to understand how Ceratocystis - there are two separate species that cause ROD - moves through individual trees and spreads throughout forests.

