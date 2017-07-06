HFD investigating how another brush fire broke out in Hawaii Kai

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating how another brush fire broke out in Hawaii Kai early Thursday.

HFD Capt. David Jenkins said nearly 20 firefighters responded around 1:20 a.m. to a location near the Kamilo Nui Valley, where they found brush and dry grass on fire.

The fire was contained and brought under control by 2:20 a.m.

The blaze scorched about 2 acres, HFD said.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

This fire is one of more than a dozen brush fires in the Hawaii Kai region this year, putting community members on edge. In May, another brush fire in the Kamilo Nui Valley burned about 20 acres. Arson was suspected in that case.

The cause of Thursday’s fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

