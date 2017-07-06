Man seriously injured after falling 15 feet at Red Sand Beach near Hana

Maui fire officials rescued a man who suffered serious injuries Wednesday after falling 15 feet at Red Sand Beach near Hana Bay.

Officials say the man fell off a cliff trail that leads to the popular beach just before 5 p.m.

The victim, a Caucasian male in his 30's, was unconscious but still breathing when emergency crews arrived.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Air-1 lifted the man out of the area and transported him to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Officials say he may have suffered possible spinal injuries.

He was taken in serious condition.

