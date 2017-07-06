HPD searching for second consulting firm to help pick next police chief

The interim chief of the Honolulu Police Department wrote a letter to the city's police force last week, speaking out against the Honolulu Police Commission's decision to use HPD money to fund a severance payment to outgoing chief Louis Kealoha.

The chairman of the Honolulu police commission has confirmed that attorneys for retiring Chief Louis Kealoha have received his quarter-million dollar payoff from the city.

A bed bug infestation at Honolulu Police Department's headquarters is prompting a temporary relocation for some of the operations.

Bed bugs at HPD headquarters force temporary move out for some operations

The Honolulu Police Commission is planning to hire a second consulting firm to help find the next police chief by mid-September.

The process was delayed after the first firm selected backed out.

"We tell them exactly what we need which is assessment center, they formulate the test for all the applicants then work out the schedule. There's no confusion on what they need to do. It's just a matter of pricing and so forth," Max Sword of the Honolulu Police Commission said.

The commission has budgeted about $50,000 for the matter.

The new consulting firm will have to sort through some 34 applicants who applied for the vacant police chief position, replacing Louis Kealoha.

Kealoha was forced to retire earlier this year due to an ongoing federal public corruption investigation.

