HPD searching for second consulting firm to help pick next polic - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

HPD searching for second consulting firm to help pick next police chief

(Image: Hawaii News Now/File) (Image: Hawaii News Now/File)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The Honolulu Police Commission is planning to hire a second consulting firm to help find the next police chief by mid-September.    

The process was delayed after the first firm selected backed out.  

"We tell them exactly what we need which is assessment center, they formulate the test for all the applicants then work out the schedule. There's no confusion on what they need to do. It's just a matter of pricing and so forth," Max Sword of the Honolulu Police Commission said.

The commission has budgeted about $50,000 for the matter.

The new consulting firm will have to sort through some 34 applicants who applied for the vacant police chief position, replacing Louis Kealoha.

Kealoha was forced to retire earlier this year due to an ongoing federal public corruption investigation. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly