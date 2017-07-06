HPD searching for second consulting firm to help pick next police chief

A bed bug infestation at Honolulu Police Department's headquarters is prompting a temporary relocation for some of the operations.More >>
The chairman of the Honolulu police commission has confirmed that attorneys for retiring Chief Louis Kealoha have received his quarter-million dollar payoff from the city.
The interim chief of the Honolulu Police Department wrote a letter to the city's police force last week, speaking out against the Honolulu Police Commission's decision to use HPD money to fund a severance payment to outgoing chief Louis Kealoha.
'Floatilla' 2017 got a little out of hand as officers responded to several medical emergencies.
Three people were injured Friday when a small plane crashed in Mapunapuna, skidding to a halt under a Moanalua Freeways overpass.
In a rare event, a monk seal has given birth at Kaimana Beach.
The new bike share program launched Wednesday.
Onizuka's exhibit honors his space legacy.
