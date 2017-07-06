Bed bugs at HPD headquarters force temporary move out for some operations

A bed bug infestation at the Honolulu Police Department headquarters is prompting a temporary relocation for some of the operations.

Police dispatch and 911 operations were forced to relocated to the sister station in Kapolei after the pests were found earlier this week.

The insects were found in several chairs in the Communications Department. Hawaii News Now was told one bed bug even fell onto a person's shirt.

This isn't the first time HPD has dealt with a bed bug problem.

In June of last year, the department had to bring in an exterminator twice to eliminate bugs.

An exterminator will be brought in again to treat the affected areas.

