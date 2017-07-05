More banyan trees at McKinley High to be cut down due to wasp infestation

Crews will start cutting down some of the iconic banyon trees at McKinley High School on Friday due to an infestation of gall wasps.

Aftert removing the infected trees, the state Department of Education says it will replace them with ten ‘Golden Trumpet’ trees that are resistant to the pests.

Gall wasps burrow into branches and lay eggs, halting growth of the tree. The school first noticed the infestations back in 2005.

Ron Okamura, McKinley High School's principal, says none of the previous methods to get rid of the problem have worked.

“We already had the U.H. people come in try to address the issue by shooting insecticide,” Okamura said. “But as I watched it over the past couple weeks, it just hasn’t taken and was just too far gone.”

Over the past decade, 17 of the school's 34 Banyan trees have been removed because of the wasps.

The efforts are expected to cost $27,500 dollars and be completed next month.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.