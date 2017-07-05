KJ Harrison signs with Milwaukee Brewers

KJ Harrison realized a lifelong dream on Wednesday. With his signature on the dotted line, the Kailua native is now a professional baseball player.

Harrison was drafted in the third round by the Milwaukee Brewers in last month's draft. At the time he was focused on winning the College World Series, but in the time since Harrison decided to forego his senior season at Oregon State. He leaves the Beavers program ranking fourth in home runs and seventh in RBI.

The Punahou graduate signed for $667,000 and will begin his pro career in Helena, Montana with the Brewers class-A short season affiliate.

