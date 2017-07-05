Some Hawaii groups warn of medicaid cuts and lives at risk from GOP health care bill

While the Trump administration calls the GOP's health care bill 'patient centric' and offers less to special interest groups than Obamacare had, some groups in Hawaii warn medicaid for more than 350,000 low income and disabled residents could face serious cuts.



"I am worried about my patients. I'm very concerned that any cuts to medicaid could be life-threatening to them and their families," said Dr. Tricia Wright, an OB/GYN who treats addition in women.



Nearly all of Dr. Wright's patients are on Medicaid and she worries access to pregnancy care, birth control and addiction treatment could be slashed under the GOP's health care plan.



"Medicaid pays for a good deal of addiction treatment and addiction treatment saves lives... If they aren't able to access that, they can relapse to heroin and overdose," she said.



Wright recently returned from Washington where she and members of The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists lobbied Republican senators on the fence about the G-O-P's health care plans.



Barbara Kim Stanton, state director of AARP, calls the bill "mean spirited."



She says an AARP analysis of the health care bill shows a 60-year-old Hawaii resident earning $55,000 per year could have to pay up to $8,600 more for health insurance in 2020.



"For an older person who's 60, as you get older, you have more health needs, this age tax means they will probably get less health care," said Stanton.



AARP says the GOP bill also impacts medicaid beneficiaries of all ages.



"It dismantles medicaid as we know it which would provide health care guarantee for the disabled and those with low income," she said.



AARP also warns 56,000 Hawaii residents will lose their health care coverage by 2022. The President's advisers have said republicans are not cutting medicaid and that the proposals slow the rate at which medicaid spending increases, but spending would still increase.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.