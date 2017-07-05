Students experience homelessness through VR experience

Crews will start cutting down some of the iconic banyan trees at McKinley High School on Friday due to an infestation of gall wasps.More >>
Crews will start cutting down some of the iconic banyan trees at McKinley High School on Friday due to an infestation of gall wasps.More >>
A state judge has reduced the bail for an attempted murder suspect who drove his car into a crowd of teens in Ewa Beach last year.More >>
A state judge has reduced the bail for an attempted murder suspect who drove his car into a crowd of teens in Ewa Beach last year.More >>
Some airport employees say they've taken to wearing masks to cover their noses and mouths – a drastic measure, in order to combat the construction dust that's taken over part of the terminal.More >>
Some airport employees say they've taken to wearing masks to cover their noses and mouths – a drastic measure, in order to combat the construction dust that's taken over part of the terminal.More >>
Ongoing efforts by the Department of Land and natural Resources to ensure the health of Kauai's Kalalau Valley is paying off, officials say.More >>
Ongoing efforts by the Department of Land and natural Resources to ensure the health of Kauai's Kalalau Valley is paying off, officials say.More >>
Despite the Trump administration's labeling of the Senate health care bill as a 'patient centric' measure that offers less to special interest groups than did Obamacare, some groups in Hawaii issued a warning on Wednesday that Medicaid for more than 350,000 low-income and disabled residents could face serious cuts under the proposal.More >>
Despite the Trump administration's labeling of the Senate health care bill as a 'patient centric' measure that offers less to special interest groups than did Obamacare, some groups in Hawaii issued a warning on Wednesday that Medicaid for more than 350,000 low-income and disabled residents could face serious cuts under the proposal.More >>