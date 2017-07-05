Report: UFC president 'terrified' of outdoor fight at Aloha Stadium

Just weeks after defeating Jose Aldo to unify the UFC's featherweight titles, league president Dana White may be raining on Max Holloway's hope of drawing a UFC event to Hawaii.

According to a report posted Wednesday by MMAjunkie, the UFC boss didn't rule out a fight in Hawaii – though he didn't shy away from remarking on the challenges of having one, either.

“They don’t have an arena. They have (Aloha Stadium)," White reportedly told MMAjunkie in a recent interview. "I’m terrified to do anything outside with fighting. I used to spend a lot of time in Hawaii early on when we bought the company because there were a lot of good fights out there. It rains every 10 minutes. It’s raining, and then it’s beautiful out."

"It's scary, man," he added.

The challenges of doing an outdoor show in Hawaii are well documented: not only would the league have to worry about weather conditions, but staging a live fight card at Aloha Stadium – in order to satiate the pay-per-view orders that accompany such main events – would mean starting the event during the heat of the afternoon in order to accomodate viewers on the east coast.

The Blaisdell Arena and Stan Sheriff Center are generally regarded as venues that are too small to host a main-event UFC card.

“Nobody wants to fly to Hawaii and do a show more than me and my staff,” White told the outlet. “Who wouldn’t want to go there? And the media? Everybody wants to go there. It’s a tough one to pencil."

