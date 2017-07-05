Seahawks' Bennett brings popular youth camp back to Hawaii

Seattle Seahawks star defensive lineman Michael Bennett is making waves this off-season ahead of his charity’s upcoming sports camp centered on healthy living.

Rather than attending the Seahawks voluntary offseason workouts, Bennett will host his foundation's annual O.C.E.A.N. sports camp and expo this Sunday at the University of Hawaii Manoa. The name is short for fighting obesity through community, education, activity, and nutrition.

"Obesity is something that's rampant through our community,” said Bennett, who runs the camp with his wife, Pele. “I want to acknowledge that there's a problem and be able to find different ways to communicate the issues.”

The camp – which is offered free of charge – will provide nutritional information to help eliminate childhood obesity and promote healthy lifestyles.

“There's so many different kids that need so many different things,” Bennett said. “If you're in a position to be able to help create opportunities or help create ways for people to change their lifestyles, or change their mindset, then that's our job as human beings."

