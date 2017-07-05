Hawaii may not be the best place to start a business, study says

Thinking about becoming an entrepreneur in Hawaii? You might want to consider a few things first.

A new study by Wallet Hub ranked Hawaii as the fifth worst state in the nation to start a business.

The personal finance website analyzed all 50 states across 20 key indicators including office space affordability, cost of living and availability of human capital.

Hawaii ranked dead last in the country for cost of living and closer to the bottom for human capital and labor costs.

On the bright side, the state ranked relatively high in categories like percent of the population with a bachelor’s degree or higher and average length of a work week.

The best states to start a business were North Dakota, Texas, Utah, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

