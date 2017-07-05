Kitchen Creations: Watermelon & Naked Cow Dairy Feta Cheese Salad

Opening in 2009 and located in Waianae, Naked Cow Dairy and Creamery is the only dairy located on Oahu and owned and operated by women.
For today's Kitchen Creations, using local ingredients from Naked Cow, as well as fresh vegetables from local farms, and Hawaii's favorite luncheon meat - SPAM - Chef Ronnie Nasuti from Tiki's Grill & Bar puts together a perfect summertime meal: Watermelon & Naked Cow Dairy Feta Cheese Salad.
