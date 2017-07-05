Japan-America Society of Hawaii Asian-Pacific Children's Convention Junior Ambassadors Program

Japan-America Society of Hawaii (JASH) provides several educational programs for Hawaii students to teach them about Japan while also helping them understand the concept of different perspectives. One of these programs is the Asian-Pacific Children's Convention Junior Ambassadors program (APCC). Each year, JASH selects six students between the ages of 10 and 11 (three boys and three girls) from across the state to take part in the two-week convention in Fukuoka, Japan. The purpose of the APCC is to promote international cooperation between children so that they will become adults with a strong social responsibility for the world.

Prior to their trip, JASH conducts monthly training workshops for the six Junior Ambassadors to develop team-building skills and learn about the other countries taking part in the APCC. They also attended the Honolulu Festival to learn more about Japan; they went on a food “scavenger hunt” through Don Quijote; they camped overnight at Camp Erdman where they bonded together in a team development course; they participated in the Visitor Industry Charity Walk and performed a hula at the opening ceremonies of the Pan-Pacific Festival in Waikiki.

The APCC Junior Ambassador application is available each year in November and can be found online at www.jashawaii.org. Interviews are held in January, and once the six are selected, training workshops are held monthly until the trip in July to Fukuoka.

For more information visit our website at www.jashawaii.org or call the JASH office at 808-524-4450.

