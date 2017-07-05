Kupuna Achievers: Nancy Ayotte

Nancy Ayotte takes her time making sure these neglected horses get extra TLC. Even though she never worked with horses before, she has fallen in love and now puts in 12-hour--days-- volunteering at 808 Horse Rescue in Kunia.
And there is a special bond between her and the horses. The goal is to provide a sanctuary. From horses... to other large animals... like donkeys .... goats.... and pigs, Aunty Nancy has given them her heart.
If you know of an aunty of uncle --- who doesn't mind getting their hands dirty for a good cause, make sure to nominate them at HawaiiNewsNow.com
