Business Report: The drug industry's search for a miracle drug for weight loss

There is a Bloomberg News chart on how fat we're getting. One in five Japanese are overweight or obese, and Japan is a skinny country compared to others. Two-thirds of adults are overweight or obese in Belgium, Germany, Britain, Australia, the U.S. and Mexico. Obesity is an even bigger problem in Arab nations and parts of Africa.

Bloomberg News is a financial wire and looks at this as a business opportunity. The problem is, the road to medically-induced weight loss is littered with drugs that didn't work. Some caused depression or anxiety, some produced such incremental loss that people stopped taking them. Pharmaceutical executives think there are billions to make but no one has figured out how yet. Health care providers have started concentrating on preventing or controlling diabetes and heart disease, partly because if being fat gets you, that's usually how it gets you, and partly because those drugs seem to work better.

Almost everybody my age either takes a statin or is being pestered to. There's definitely big money in this for big Pharma. There might even be some improvement in health.

