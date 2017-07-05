Forecast: Few showers, warm afternoon for your Wednesday

Most places cooled only to the upper 70s last night.

That warm start will make it easy to achieve the upper 80s this afternoon.

Honolulu is expecting 88 degrees. The trades will peak at 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Showers are few and far between. It's just a little cloudy in spots with much of that cloudiness forecast to burn off as the day warms.

Surf is still elevated east and south, but well below advisory levels.

Today's waves will be 3-5 feet east, 2-4 feet south, less than 2 feet north and west.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, and coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

