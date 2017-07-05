Suspect sought in attempted armed robbery at Moanalua Jack in the Box

Honolulu police are searching for a man suspected of trying to rob a fast-food joint in Moanalua early on Wednesday.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. at the Jack in the Box in the Moanalua Shopping Center.

Police said a masked man, armed with a handgun, leaned into the drive-through window and tried to take cash from the cash register, but was unsuccessful.

He then fled on foot.

According to an all-points bulletin, he is described as a male with a medium build and was wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.