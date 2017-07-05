Daniel Dae Kim on 'Hawaii Five-0' departure: 'The path to equality is rarely easy'

“Hawaii Five-0” star Daniel Dae Kim has taken to social media to publicly announce his departure from the hit CBS police drama, confirming that he was not able to come to an agreement on a new contract with the network.

“Though I made myself available to come back, CBS and I weren’t able to agree to terms on a new contract, so I made the difficult choice not to continue,” Kim said, in a post on his official Facebook page.

His announcement comes a few days after CBS announced Kim’s and co-star Grace Park’s departure from the show.

Various publications said the stars were making 10 to 15 percent less than co-stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan – with some critics saying there’s a larger issue about diversity.

Although he did not disclose further details about his contract, he wrote, “Though transitions can be difficult, I encourage us all to look beyond the disappointment of this moment to the bigger picture. The path to equality is rarely easy. But I hope you can be excited for the future. I am.”

He did, however, express his thanks to the network and show’s creators.

“I will always be grateful for their faith in me to bring Chin Ho Kelly to life,” Kim said. “As an Asian American actor, I know first-hand how difficult it is to find opportunities at all, let alone play a well developed, three dimensional character like Chin Ho. I will miss him sincerely.”

Park has not formally made an announcement as of yet.

The two have been with the show since the first season premiered in 2010. The absence of their characters will be addressed in the season premiere set for Sept. 29 on KGMB.

CBS recently announced the show would be renewed for the eighth season starting in the fall, but the loss of the two actors comes as ratings for the show are also dipping.

