Safety officials deal with handful of rescues at Waikiki 'Floatilla'

Several hundred people spent the day at a makeshift party called Flotilla. It's a few hundred yards off the waters of Waikiki. People get there however they can whether by boat, board or homemade floatation

At a July Fourth celebration on the water known as "Floatilla," Ocean Safety lifeguards had extra help from agencies in rescuing several people that needed medical attention.

At least one woman was brought to shore unconscious, and several other individuals were rescued. Sources also tell Hawaii News Now as many as five juveniles have been transported to the hospital for intoxication.

Initial reports also say one woman is in critical condition, and two others are in serious.

Officials project about 300 people are participating in the event.

Lifeguards were joined by 14 DOCARE officers on Jet Skis, Coast Guard patrol boats and Honolulu police to ensure the safety of hundreds of people on floaties and boats.

The number of rescues are expected to rise as EMS remains on scene at the beach.

DOCARE officers want to remind ocean users of boating rules, the dangers of under-aged alcohol use, and water safety.

This story will be updated.

