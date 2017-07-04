Burglars strike family business twice in 2 months, leaving family scared

The July fourth holiday wasn't a day of celebration for one Oahu family after a burglary at the family business.

Overnight, the Liu Trading Company in Kalihi located at 638 North King Street was burglarized, leaving behind damaged locks and broken doors.

"I'm scared. Because I'm sleeping and my worker call me and then I call my husband." owner Linda Liu said.

The bold burglars struck around 1 a.m., climbing the 6-foot-high fence fronting the granite counter top and cabinet company.

"They climbed the fence and they used a crow bar and they broke open the doors. Like they made a hole in the doors, both doors, and unlocked it and they just came right in." Sarah Liu said, the daughter of the owners.

Once the burglars got inside, six security cameras caught their every move as they searched cabinets and rifled through paperwork, ransacking the place.

Sarah Liu and her family own the business and said that thieves also ransacked the place two months ago on May 13th, Mothers Day. Those crooks still haven't been caught.

"I came in and I was like, 'Oh my God. It's happened again,'" Sarah Liu said.

She says the pair also broke into a work van outside and took expensive machinery used to make counter tops.

The family says the culprits spent several hours at the business causing extensive damage and making off with a few hundred dollars, keys, beer and a large knife.

"This time we had surveillance so that's going to help I hope." Sarah Liu said.

Sarah said both of parents immigrated from mainland China to Hawaii in the late 1990's. Experiencing two similar burglaries in the span of two months has tested the family.

"Seeing my parents work so hard for their stuff, seeing it broken into again just hurts a little."

If you have tips on this break in, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

