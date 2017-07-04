Tuesday's Digital Shortcast - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Tuesday's Digital Shortcast

The search for a Big Island fisherman continues after he reportedly fell into the water while fishing with this 10-year-old son yesterday. Plus, thousands are at Ala Moana Beach park for 4th of July celebrations! 

Here's Lacy Deniz with your Digital Shortcast.

Click here to watch it on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly