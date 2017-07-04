U.S. officials confirm intercontinental ballistic missile test by N. Korea

President Donald Trump is criticizing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after that country's latest missile launch, asking, "Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?".

US says NKorea missile test was with ICBM, tensions escalate

North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.

The U.S. and Republic of Korea tested precision firing capabilities in response to North Korea's ICBM launch Tuesday. (Image: Eighth United States Army)

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed Tuesday that North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile, the Associated Press reports.

This is the latest, and most successful test in a series of failed missile launches from the communist country.

Tillerson says the test is a new escalation of the threat posed to the United States and the world by North Korea.

The AP also reports, a U.S. scientist examined the height and distance of the missile, and said it could potentially be powerful enough to reach Alaska.

Tillerson says the U.S. will bring North Korea's action before the United Nations Security Council.

President Trump was quick to respond to the test Tuesday as he criticized the nation's leader, Kim Jong-un, and called for an end to the "nonsense once and for all!"

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

....and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

In an attempt to counter North Korea's missile test, the Eighth U.S. Army and Republic of Korea (ROK) conducted a combined exercise testing the United States' precision firing capabilities. They called the North Korea's launch "destabilizing and unlawful actions."

The exercise utilized the Army Tactical Missile System and the Republic of Korea Hyunmoo Missile II. They fired missiles aimed at the territorial waters of South Korea along the East Coast.

The U.S. and ROK remain allies, and say they are committed to peace along the Korean Peninsula, and throughout the Asia-Pacific.

