Brush fire scorches 30 acres on Kauai's East Side

A brush fire on Kauai scorched 30 acres of land near Pilipoli Road late Monday.

Firefighters needed aerial assistance in their response to the brush fire that broke out around 5:50 p.m. in Anahola.

By 6:30 p.m., firefighters had control of the flames, but a pile of waste kept the flames from being fully extinguished. The pile consisted of abandoned vehicles, tires and other objects. It was removed by a bull-dozing crew sent by the Department of Public Works.

With the added assistance, firefighters were able to fully extinguish the flames around 9:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

