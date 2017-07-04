2-vehicle crash closes lanes of Kuhio Highway in Wailua - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

2-vehicle crash closes lanes of Kuhio Highway in Wailua

By Cheyanne Mumphrey, Digital Content Intern
(Image: John Reyes/Facebook) (Image: John Reyes/Facebook)
(Image: Kainoa Silva/Facebook) (Image: Kainoa Silva/Facebook)
WAILUA, KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A crash involving a bus and SUV has shut down Kuhio Highway near Marine Camp Road Tuesday morning, Kauai county officials said. 

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m.

According to authorities, a Toyota SUV traveling north when it crossed the center line, striking a 16-passenger bus.

The male SUV driver was transported to Wilcox Hospital with serious injuries, police said. The bus driver and two of his passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were also taken in for further treatment. 

Two lanes remain closed on Kuhio Highway while police redirect south and northbound traffic.

Officials remain on scene for further investigation.

