Sustainable Coastlines helping to keep Hawaii's beaches clean for the holiday

Recently, Waikiki beaches have been left with mass piles of debris following impromptu 'flotaillas' that pop up during holidays. The floating parties normally consist of hundreds of people gathering near shorelines and sandbars.

While many attendees have a good time at these flotillas, massive amounts of air rafts, inner tubes, and other debris is usually left behind in the ocean and on the beach to the dismay of hotel workers, conservationists, and the general public.

Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii is urging the public to be responsible and help keep the aina clean this July 4th.

