Renowned artist brings dazzling Hawaii wildlife art event to Moana Surfrider

Renowned nature artist Patrick Ching, who is known for his stunning seascape and wildlife pieces, brings his 5th Annual Kai Art Event to the Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa in July. The event, sponsored jointly by the hotel and Martin & MacArthur, will feature Ching painting in the hotel lobby between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily (breaks are between 2 and 4 p.m.) through Sunday, July 16.

During this time, Ching will complete six original paintings which will be available for purchase with prices starting at $2,500 each. Each purchase of an original during the Kai Art Event comes with a bonus giclee valued at $250.

In addition, Ching will be providing classes on how to paint honu (sea turtles) at the Moana Surfrider on July 6 and 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. The cost of the lessons is $20, and reservations for the lessons can be made through Ching. As part of the Kai Art Event, he’ll also be offering monk seal painting classes at the Waikiki Aquarium on Sunday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to noon, and that same day seal and honu drawing classes at the Sheraton Waikiki from 4 to 5 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from the Kai Art Event will go to the Waikiki Aquarium.

“My work captures the natural beauty of Hawaii,” says Ching, who is a former ranger for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. “Guests often tell me my paintings add that perfect touch of Hawaii to their homes, and are reminders of their time in the islands.”

