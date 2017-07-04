Liam Moleta to perform at Blue Note Hawaii with Kuana Torres Kahele

Liam Moleta is a recent Leeward Community College graduate who has gained huge attention for his Hawaiian Music covers on social media. Kuana Torres Kahele recently spotted Liam performing songs from Na Palapalai and asked the singer to join him at the Blue Note Hawaii as a special guest at his show on July 9, 2017.

Liam is a transplant from Palmdale, California. His parents played Hawaiian music in their home while he was growing up. He is the nephew of Kumu Hula Keali'i Ceballos.

Kuana Torres Kahele featuring Liam Moleta and very special guest Miss Aloha Hula Tehani Gonzado will be at The Blue Note Hawaii on Sunday July 9, 2017 for two shows at 6:30pm and 9:00pm. Use promo code MAHALO15 for a special 15% discount.

