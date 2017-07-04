Matt Levi Investigates: Family First

The ongoing investigations into Russia's interference in the U.S. election and potential Trump campaign collusion won't be far from anyone's minds.More >>
The ongoing investigations into Russia's interference in the U.S. election and potential Trump campaign collusion won't be far from anyone's minds.More >>
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.More >>
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.More >>
A fire engulfed a single-story home late Sunday in Volcano, Big Island fire officials said.More >>
A fire engulfed a single-story home late Sunday in Volcano, Big Island fire officials said.More >>
Surprise, surprise. A new report says monthly rent in Honolulu is $1,000 more expensive than the national average.More >>
Surprise, surprise. A new report says monthly rent in Honolulu is $1,000 more expensive than the national average.More >>