Billy V: Kim, Park leave Five-0, fans support Adele, Aquaman gets a surfboard, Kimie goes back to where she started

It's not just the pay disparity bothering some Hawaii Five-0 critics. Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park are reportedly leaving because their salaries aren't equal with the other stars. Their departures have also triggered complaints about a perceived lack of racial diversity on the show. CBS didn't respond, but last week the executive producer heaped praise on the two actors.

Fans of Adele are 'Turning Tables' on the singer after vocal damage forced her to cancel several shows in the U.K. In a huge show of support - a large crowd gathered outside Wembley Stadium in London where she was set to perform - and they sang her hits. The superstar told fans on social media that her vocal chords are damaged - and though she's devastated - doctors say she can't sing. She's just coming off a 15-month tour through Europe, The U-S, Australia, and New Zealand. Adele's said touring doesn't suit her well and hinted this tour might be her last.

Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, is now hitting the waves with his first surfboard ever. The Hawaii native posted this photo on Instagram of three new surfboards created by Slater Designs. That's surfing champ Kelly Slater's design company. The caption read "Kid in a candy shop. Super stoked for my first boards. Normally I always borrow my ohana's boards. Mahalo Kelly. Never did algae feel so good between your toes!"

Local singer songwriter Kimie Miner visited her alma mater recently, Kamehameha Schools. She says this is where her career started in the music room of her old dorm. The post read "This is where it all started for me. The music room in Kapuaiwa dorm where I boarded at Kamehameha Schools. I would teach myself keys & guitar in the days before YouTube. Then I would record all of my original songs on a video camera and render the audio onto a burned CD for my friends when we graduated. #imua #stilllearning"

