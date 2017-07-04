Fire destroys single-story home in Volcano, Big Island

A fire engulfed a single-story home late Sunday in Volcano, Big Island fire officials said.

The fire started before 5:30 p.m. at a house on Amaumau Road.

By the time firefighters arrived, the entire structure was fully involved except for the garage. The BMW inside the garage, however, suffered damage caused by smoke and heat.

Officials contained the fire by 6:30 p.m.

Damage is estimated at $250,000 to the structure and vehicle.

The home was not occupied and there were no reported injuries or road closures.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.