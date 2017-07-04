Monthly rent in Honolulu is nearly double the national average, study finds

No surprise here: A new report says monthly rent in Honolulu is $1,000 more expensive than the national average.

The report by Apartment List, an online source for rental information, focused on the median cost of a two-bedroom apartment.

Honolulu blew everyone out of the water with over $2,100 a month.

In comparison, the national average for a two-bedroom apartment is around $1,150.

Nationally, the report also concluded that more people are turning to rental agreements than years past, with the national rent index increasing by nearly 3 percent each year.

